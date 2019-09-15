Herbert throws 5 TDs, No. 15 Oregon stomps Montana

EditorsNote: Adds detail to stat in fifth graf (26 games)

Justin Herbert threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns, leading No. 15 Oregon to a 35-3 win over Montana on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

Herbert completed his first 10 passes of the game, finishing 30 of 42. He threw two touchdown passes each to tight end Jacob Breeland and wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, and had five touchdowns for the second straight game.

It’s the first time an Oregon quarterback has thrown five TD passes in back-to-back games. And Herbert did so despite four receivers and a top tight end out with injury.

A 5-yard TD pass to Breeland with 11:58 left in the first quarter extended Herbert’s streak of games with a touchdown pass to 31, the longest such streak in the nation.

Travis Dye rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries, Oregon sacked Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed four times and intercepted him once, and the Ducks (2-1) finished the non-conference portion of their home schedule by extending their non-conference unbeaten streak at Autzen Stadium, which dates back to 2008, to 26 games.

Montana (2-1) was held to just 8 rushing yards, part of 242 total yards. Oregon gained 560 yards of total offense.

Sneed was 20 of 30 for 184 yards. Samuel Akem caught six passes for 85 yards to lead the Grizzlies in receiving.

With a catch in the third quarter, senior wide receiver Jerry Louie-McGee became Montana’s leader in career receptions with 193. The Grizzlies got their only points of the game on that drive, on a 25-yard Brandon Purdy field goal with 18 seconds left in the quarter.

The Ducks, looking to run the clock down late in the game, got a 63-yard run from freshman Sean Dollars. It was their longest-gaining play of the night.

The Ducks lost starting cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. to a lower right leg injury in the first half, and center Jake Hanson to an unspecified injury before halftime.

