No. 14 Oregon finds way to beat Oregon St. again

Nov 30, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson (22) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Drayton Carlberg (90) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon’s timely defense and special teams were enough for the No. 14 Ducks to beat rival Oregon State 24-10 in the Civil War game at Eugene, Ore., on Saturday.

The Ducks (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) advance to the Pac-12 championship game as the North Division champions. They will play the Southern Division champion, either Utah or USC, on Friday.

Oregon has won the last three meetings with Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) and lead the overall series 66-47-10.

Oregon’s defense stopped Oregon State’s last offensive gasp at the Beavers’ 15-yard line with 2:22 left in regulation. On second down, running back Jermar Jefferson fumbled, caused by cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., and safety Brady Breeze recovered the ball at the Oregon State 27 with 2:07 left.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on a 20-yard run three plays later to increase Oregon’s lead to 24-10 with 1:15 remaining.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert completed 18 of 30 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Travis Dye rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries.

Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia, a sophomore backup playing in place of injured Jake Luton (arm), completed 26 of 40 passes for 243 yards. Jefferson gained 81 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.

The Ducks went through a stretch of four drives ending in punts and a missed field goal attempt, which provided Oregon State the opportunity to cut into the lead.

The Beavers did that with Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left in the game, trimming the deficit to 17-10. Jefferson’s score capped an 11-play, 87-yard drive that took 4:50.

Oregon’s offense awoke after Jefferson’s touchdown run, with Herbert leading the Ducks on a 70-yard drive in nine plays. A key play in that drive was Herbert’s 17-yard pass to Bryan Addison on fourth-and-6 at the Oregon State 25.

With the ball at the Oregon State 8, Herbert completed a pass to Jaylon Redd, who fumbled the ball before he crossed the goal line. The ball hit the pylon, giving Oregon State a touchback with 11:03 remaining.

Oregon’s special teams helped propel the Ducks to a 17-3 halftime lead.

Camden Lewis opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal and Mykael Wright had a 98-yard kickoff return to put the Ducks ahead 10-3 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

After Jevon Holland returned a punt 25 yards to the Oregon State 39, Travis Dye rushed for 11 yards and Herbert connected with Johnny Johnson III on a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

