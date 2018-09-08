Herbert leads No. 23 Oregon to easy win over Portland State

Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns as No. 23 Oregon defeated Portland State 62-14 on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Herbert completed 20 of 26 passes before being pulled out late in the third quarter as the Ducks improved to 2-0 with a combined score of 120-38 in victories over Bowling Green and Portland State.

Senior running back Tony Brooks-James ran 21 times for 107 yards and two scores while freshman CJ Verdell had 106 yards and a score.

Wide receiver Brenden Schooler led the Ducks with four catches while junior Dillon Mitchell had 55 yards receiving. Herbert threw touchdown passes to four different receivers.

Oregon took the lead on its first drive when Herbert threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd. Oregon drove 99 yards on its second possession before Herbert threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tabari Hines to put Oregon ahead 14-0.

Herbert tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kano Dillon to open the second quarter with a 21-0 lead.

Portland State (0-2) finally got a big play on offense when quarterback Jalani Eason threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Taumoepeau to get within 21-7.

Oregon answered less than two minutes later when Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on a 1-yard run. Herbert tossed his fourth touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half, an 11-yard strike to Johnny Johnson III.

Oregon opened the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brooks-James that pushed the lead to 42-7. True freshman Travis Dye followed with a 49-yard run that pushed the margin to 49-7.

Portland State got back on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Eason tossed a four-yard scoring pass to Taumoepeau.

Brooks-James had a 1-yard scoring run before Verdell scored on a 2-yard run.

Eason threw for 111 yards and two scores while Taumoepeau had five catches for 125 yards and two scores.

