Herbert's 3 TDs send No. 20 Oregon past San Jose State

Justin Herbert threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns as No. 20 Oregon defeated San Jose State 35-22 on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Herbert completed 16 of 34 passes, and running back CJ Verdell had five catches for 85 yards. Verdell also ran for 42 yards on 15 carries for the Ducks (3-0).

Oregon scored first after freshman safety Jevon Holland intercepted San Jose State quarterback Josh Love on the Spartans’ opening drive. The Ducks cashed in when Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on a 3-yard run.

Herbert followed with a 66-yard scoring pass to Jacob Breeland that pushed the Ducks ahead 14-0.

The Spartans (0-3) opened the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal by Bryce Crawford, who later added a 28-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-6 late in the first half.

Oregon followed with a three-play scoring drive that culminated with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III.

The Ducks pushed the lead to 28-6 early in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Habibi-Likio. The touchdown was set up by a 57-yard punt return from Ugochukwu Amadi.

San Jose State cut the margin to 28-12 when Love tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Oliver. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Oregon scored in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter when Herbert threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnson on fourth down that stretched the lead to 35-12.

Following a 96-yard kickoff return by Thai Cottrell, Crawford made his third field goal of the day from 25 yards out to get the Spartans within 35-15.

Malike Roberson scored a 1-yard touchdown late for the Spartans.

Love was 15 of 31 for 238 yards and one touchdown. Bailey Gaither had six catches for 90 yards while Oliver had 41 yards on six catches.

—Field Level Media