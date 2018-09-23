No. 7 Stanford drops No. 20 Oregon in OT

No. 7 Stanford rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final four minutes to defeat No. 20 Oregon 38-31 in overtime Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon went ahead 31-21 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio with 4:39 to play in the game.

Stanford (4-0, 2-0 Pac 12) needed just three plays to score on a 15-yard pass from K.J. Costello to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to get within 31-28 with 3:10 to play.

After Oregon’s C.J. Verdell fumbled with 54 seconds left to play, Stanford drove for a 32-yard field goal by Jet Toner as time expired.

On the second play of overtime, Costello threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson to put Stanford ahead 38-31.

Oregon (3-1, 0-1) drove to Stanford’s 10-yard line before quarterback Justin Herbert threw four straight incomplete passes.

Herbert was 26-for-33 for 346 yards and one touchdown and ran for 35 yards. Verdell had 20 carries for 115 yards and a score.

Dillon Mitchell had 14 catches for 239 yards as Oregon lost its conference opener.

Costello was 19-for-26 for 327 yards and three scores. Bryce Love ran 19 times for 89 yards and a score.

Oregon led 24-7 at halftime and appeared to stretch the lead to 31-7 on a 17-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Redd, but instead he was ruled to have stepped out at the 1-yard line. A fumble moved Oregon back to the 10-yard line and then another fumble was recovered by Stanford’s Joey Alfieri, who returned the ball 80 yards for a touchdown.

Love followed with a 22-yard scoring run that got the Cardinal within 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter before Stanford rallied to force overtime.

Tony Brooks-James gave Oregon a 7-0 lead on a seven-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. His score came one play after Herbert threw a 53-yard pass to Mitchell on third-and-10.

Oregon stretched the lead to 14-0 when Herbert tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Breeland on third down.

Stanford got on the scoreboard when Costello tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arcega-Whiteside. Two plays earlier, Arcega-Whiteside had a 40-yard reception on third-and-10.

Oregon answered less than two minutes later when Verdell ran 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Ducks up 21-7.

Oregon added a 38-yard field goal by Adam Stack to push the lead to 24-7 at halftime.

