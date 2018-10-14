No. 17 Oregon tops No. 7 Washington in OT

CJ Verdell’s 6-yard touchdown run in overtime, his second score of the game, lifted the No. 17 Oregon Ducks to a 30-27 win over the No. 7 Washington Huskies in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday afternoon.

The freshman running back finished with 111 yards on 29 carries as the Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) tightened the race in the Pac-12 North, and sit tied with Washington State and Stanford — both on byes — at a half-game behind Huskies (5-2, 3-1).

The Huskies had a chance to win in regulation, but freshman kicker Peyton Henry, iced by back-to-back Oregon timeouts with three seconds remaining, missed a 37-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Henry made a 22-yard field goal as Washington got the ball first in overtime but stalled after getting a first-and-goal from the 6.

On their overtime possession, the Ducks faced a third-and-11, but quarterback Justin Herbert hit Dillon Mitchell for a 17-yard pass to the Washington 9, setting up a first down and Verdell’s eventual game winner.

Herbert threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, a 12-yard pass to Mitchell in the first quarter and a 9-yard strike to Jaylon Redd in the second quarter. Mitchell finished with eight catches for 119 yards.

Huskies sophomore running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for two touchdowns, and senior quarterback Jake Browning threw for 243 yards and a score in the loss.

Ahmed, who left with a leg injury, rushed 11 times for 61 yards. He scored on a 25-yard end-around in the first quarter, and again on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter.

Running back Myles Gaskin added 69 yards on 15 carries.

Browning hit Ty Jones for a 43-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to tie the game at 24-24.

The Huskies finished with the edge in total offense, 437 yards to 379.

Oregon broke a 17-17 halftime tie with a 15-play, 88-yard drive capped by Verdell’s 1-yard scoring run with 5:59 left in the third quarter.

—Field Level Media