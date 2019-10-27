No. 11 Oregon wins last-second thriller over Washington State

EditorsNote: Adds time of winning drive in 2nd graf; adds missed PAT to 7th graf

Oct 26, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks fans enjoy an evening tailgate party before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman kicker Camden Lewis converted a 26-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night, giving No. 11 Oregon a wild 37-35 Pac-12 Conference win over Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks (7-1, 5-0) drove 53 yards on seven plays in 60 seconds, with quarterback Justin Herbert hitting Juwan Johnson with 15- and 24-yard completions to push the ball inside the 10. Lewis ended the game three plays later and also snapped Oregon’s four-year losing streak to the Cougars.

CJ Verdell led the Ducks’ attack with a career-high 257 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, while also catching four passes for 56 yards. Herbert connected on 21 of 30 passes for 222 yards, although his streak of 35 straight games with a touchdown pass ended.

Anthony Gordon completed 32 of 50 passes for 406 yards with three scores and two interceptions for Washington State (4-4, 1-4), rallying it from a 31-20 fourth-quarter deficit. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Arconado with a minute left enabled the Cougars to grab a short-lived 35-34 edge.

Arconado caught nine passes for 130 yards and two scores, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Oregon from winning its seventh straight game since a season-opening loss to Auburn.

The teams exchanged field goals in the first 12 minutes. Blake Mazza gave Washington State the early lead with a 36-yarder, and Lewis equalized for Oregon with a 40-yard boot at the 3:11 mark.

Verdell delivered the night’s first big play, ripping off an 89-yard touchdown run with 1:15 remaining in the first for a 9-3 lead, as Lewis missed the PAT. As would become a trend, back came the Cougars. Max Borghi’s 1-yard plunge with 6:59 left in the half made it 10-9 Washington State.

Jevon Holland gave the Ducks a 17-10 advantage when he picked off an ill-advised throw over the middle by Gordon and lugged it 19 yards 1:51 before the half. But Gordon made up for it by finding Renard Bell on a tunnel screen for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds remaining, evening the score at 17 at intermission.

—Field Level Media