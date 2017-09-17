Oregon routs Wyoming to stay unbeaten

For the first time since 2014, the Oregon Ducks are undefeated entering conference play.

Led by a suffocating defense, the Ducks held Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and the Cowboys to 183 total yards in Oregon’s 49-13 victory Saturday in Laramie, Wyo.

Allen, considered a possible early-round pick in the NFL Draft, finished the game 9 of 24 for 64 yards and one interception.

Oregon (3-0) was led by quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Royce Freeman.

Related Coverage Preview: Oregon at Wyoming

Herbert was 18 of 29 for 251 yards and one touchdown, and he ran for 30 yards on nine carries and one score.

Freeman continued his hot start to the season, finishing with 157 yards rushing, 207 all-purpose yards and three scores. For the season, Freeman has rushed for 460 yards and nine scores, tying his touchdown total from last season.

Oregon started out fast again, securing two three-and-outs from Wyoming’s offense and turning it into a 14-0 lead. Freeman scored both those touchdowns on runs of 1 and 3 yards.

Back-to-back turnovers on the Ducks’ next two possessions gave the Cowboys (1-2) great field position, and they turned that into points.

Allen scored on a 10-yard run, Cooper Rothe booted a 30-yard field goal to reduce the Oregon lead to 14-10.

Herbert and his offense went on a hot streak to end the half, scoring the final 28 points for a 42-10 lead.

Herbert’s 9-yard run made it 21-10, and his 20-yard touchdown pass to Taj Griffin made it 28-10.

Freeman scored on another 1-yard run, before Kani Benoit’s 2-yard scoring run finished the first-half scoring.

A Wyoming field goal accounted for the only scoring of the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Oregon’s Troy Dye hit Allen when throwing, leading to a Ducks interception. Nine plays later, Benoit scored on a 4-yard run, making the score 49-13.

The Ducks did suffer some bad news when leading receiver Charles Nelson went down in the first half with a right lower leg injury. He did not return and was seen on the sideline in a walking boot and crutches. His status for next week is unknown.

Oregon begins Pac-12 play next week when it travels to Tempe, Ariz,, to face Arizona State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT.