Wilkins, Richard propel Arizona St. past Oregon St.

Manny Wilkins threw touchdown passes on Arizona State’s first two drives and Demario Richard rushed for three scores as the Sun Devils ran their way to a 40-24 victory over Oregon State on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

The victory made the Sun Devils bowl eligible at 6-5 (5-3 in the Pac-12) while the Beavers (1-10, 0-8) lost their ninth consecutive game. Oregon State will need to defeat Oregon in the Civil War to avoid finishing winless in the conference for the second time in three years.

Richard finished with 119 rushing yards on 17 carries as the Sun Devils rushed for 286 yards. Kalen Ballage added 103 yards and Wilkins scrambled for another 60.

Wilkins also completed 12 of 19 passes for 167 yards as Arizona State finished with 453 yards of total offense.

The Sun Devils dominated the first half in taking a 30-7 lead. Wilkins threw for two touchdowns and Richard ran for two short scores as Arizona State collected touchdowns on four of its first six possessions.

Arizona State was also awarded a safety en route to a 30-0 lead when Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson was flagged for intentional grounding on a throw from his end zone.

The Beavers scored with 59 seconds left in the second quarter when Ryan Nall ran in from a yard out. The key play on the drive was receiver Trevon Bradford’s 36-yard run on a reverse, giving Oregon State a first down at the 7-yard line.

Otherwise, it was all Arizona State in the first half as the Sun Devils piled up 318 yards while holding the Beavers to 105 yards, 79 of them on the scoring drive.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter before Arizona State upped its lead to 40-10 early in the fourth quarter on Richard’s third touchdown run. Oregon State then found the end zone twice to cap the scoring.