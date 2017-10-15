Montez, Bobo connection leads Colorado past Oregon State

Steven Montez passed to Bryce Bobo for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:34 left to give Colorado a 36-33 win over Oregon State on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

It was the second touchdown pass of the game from Montez to Bobo, and the pair also produced a touchdown with Bobo throwing to Montez. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 185 yards and two scores for the Buffaloes.

The victory was the first for Colorado (4-3, 1-3) in the Pac-12 while it extended the losing streak for Oregon State (1-6, 0-4) to five games. It also spoiled the college head coaching debut of Oregon State’s Cory Hall, named the interim coach earlier in the week when Gary Andersen walked away from the program in his third season.

The Buffaloes drove 82 yards for the winning score after Oregon State had taken a 29-26 lead on Ryan Nall’s third rushing touchdown of the game with 4:22 left.

A 52-yard field goal attempt that fell short ended Oregon State’s final possession.

A 43-yard interception return by Colorado’s Evan Worthington, setting the Buffaloes up at the Oregon State 46-yard line, led to Colorado’s first lead of the game. Colorado scored in six plays, the last a nine-yard run by Lindsay to give the visitors a 21-19 advantage.

The Beavers retook the lead at 26-21 when Nall ran in from 13 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

Colorado then went 88 yards in 18 plays for the go-ahead score on a 9-yard pass from Montez to Bobo. The same combination produced a two-point conversion.

The Beavers held a 19-14 halftime lead as they scored on all five of their possessions in the first half. The lead would have been more but Oregon State had to settle for four Jordan Choukair field goals, of 32, 37, 20 and 32 yards, the latter on the final play of the second quarter.

Oregon State did put up a touchdown on its first drive of the game, with Nall rushing in from four yards. Colorado’s two first-half touchdowns came on a 74-yard run by Lindsay and an 11-yard pass from Bobo to Montez.