No. 6 Washington rolls past Oregon State in second half

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jake Browning knew it was only a matter of time before Washington started clicking after a stagnant first two quarters.

Browning threw for three touchdowns in the second half and ran for another to lead the sixth-ranked Huskies to a 42-7 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

“If you’re not going to adjust, you’re going to keep getting the same results,” Browning said, “so we saw what we like and what we don’t like and just had to go out and operate.”

Browning connected with Dante Pettis for scores of 5, 34 and 15 yards in the second half as the Huskies (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) pulled away after leading just 7-0 at the half.

Myles Gaskin added a 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 113 yards on 15 carries.

Browning was 26 of 34 for 293 yards with an interception on a tipped pass. Pettis had a career-high 12 receptions for 105 yards, and his three touchdowns matched his career best.

Browning’s first touchdown pass was set up by a check down he made on fourth-and-10 at the Beavers’ 25-yard line against an overloaded front. A 20-yard run around right end by Lavon Coleman put the Huskies in business at the 5, and one play later they were celebrating.

“There was no one to the boundary because they were trying to get a good pass rush to that one side and mess with our pass protection,” Browning said. “I‘m surprised Lavon didn’t score.”

Washington rolled up a season-high 509 total yards and the defense was equally impressive as it allowed Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) to cross midfield only once until it scored on Thomas Tyner’s 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

“In the third quarter, we went out and played like we can play,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “Our defense was doing a great job, but we just couldn’t capitalize in the first half.”

Of Oregon State’s first 11 possessions, eight ended with punts, two with fumbles and another with a kneel-down to end the first half. The Beavers’ deepest penetration was the Washington 45 until they went 74 yards on their final possession to finish with 184 total yards.

Darell Garretson was 11-of-22 passing for 74 yards in his first start of the season. Tyner was Oregon State’s leading rusher with 54 yards on nine carries.

”That’s a very good defense, but you have to get some first downs and put points on the board,“ Oregon State coach Gary Andersen said. ”We could not run the ball at all.

“It was a dominating performance by a very good defense.”

Oregon State has been outscored 149-49 in the second half this season.

After giving up a long touchdown drive to start the game, Oregon State’s defense denied Washington the rest of the first half to trail 7-0 in a battle of field position.

“We threw a lot at them, a lot of changeups,” Andersen said. “We threw everything we had at them and we made a lot of plays.”

Browning drove the Huskies 98 yards in 10 plays on their first possession, capped by his 11-yard touchdown scramble. He hit four of his first five passes, including a 40-yard strike to Quinten Pounds.

Washington squandered its next scoring opportunity when kicker Tristan Vizcaino banged a 42-yard field goal attempt off the left upright with 2:52 left in the second quarter. The Huskies’ other three possessions ended with punts.

Browning was 13 of 18 for 144 yards but sacked three times by the Beavers’ blitzing linebackers, who had him running for his life several more times. Washington was held to 50 rushing yards on 18 carries.

”They were not going to give us anything easy deep,“ Petersen said. ”They were very grabby when our guys started to go by them.

“Oregon State can give you some problems. They’re all over the place and coming at you off the edge, but we finally got a little tempo going.”

Oregon State had just 65 total yards in the first half as it punted on all five possessions. However, punter Nick Porebski was the Beavers’ best weapon with a 46.8-yard average. He denied Washington’s Dante Pettis any chance to add to his NCAA record-tying eight punt returns for touchdowns.

NOTES: WR Chico McClatcher is out for the season for the Huskies after breaking his left ankle in a win at Colorado last week. McClatcher had 10 catches for 128 yards in three games. ... QB Darell Garretson made his first start this season for Oregon State in place of injured Jake Luton, a junior transfer from Ventura Community College who injured his back two weeks ago in a loss at Washington State. Garretson, a senior, started the first six games in 2016.