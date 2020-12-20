Arizona St. clips Oregon St. behind Daniels’ 3 TDs

Jayden Daniels completed a 63-yard touchdown pass and ran for a 53-yard score as one of his two touchdown runs in a 46-33 win over Oregon State at Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday night.

Daniels also scored on a 7-yard run to help the Sun Devils (2-2) win their last two games in which they scored 116 points. ASU routed rival Arizona 70-7 last week.

Rachaad White rushed for 158 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, including a 55-yard burst.

Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 83 yards on six carries.

ASU’s running game produced 375 yards on 42 carries (8.9 yards a carry) with six touchdowns.

Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson returned after an ankle injury against Stanford last week kept him sidelined in the second half. Jefferson rushed for 72 yards on 14 carries in the first half and finished with 103 yards on 24 rushes.

ASU responded with touchdowns on four straight possessions in the first half after Oregon State (2-5) scored first on a 12-yard pass from Chance Nolan to Tyjon Lindsey with 8:56 left in the first quarter.

Among the Sun Devils’ four touchdowns in that stretch were a 7-yard run and 63-yard pass by Daniels.

White’s 4-yard touchdown run with 7:22 left in the second quarter gave ASU a 26-7 lead.

Oregon State closed to within 26-15 when Jack Colletto scored on a 1-yard run with 1:44 left in the half. The 65-yard drive lasted 12 plays and took 5:38.

On ASU’s first possession of the second half, Daniels rushed 53 yards for a touchdown with 10:50 left to put the Sun Devils ahead 33-15.

After an 11-yard scoring run by Colletto, the Sun Devils again produced a big play with a 55-yard scoring run by White to increase the lead to 40-21.

A 24-yard scoring strike from Nolan to Tre’Shaun Harrison was answered by Ricky Pearsall scoring on a 29-yard reverse run, giving ASU a 46-27 lead with 12:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Nolan completed 9 of 23 pass attempts for 114 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He rushed eight times for 60 yards.

--Field Level Media