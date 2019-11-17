Oregon State narrowly escapes Arizona State

Sixth-year senior Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns and Pac-12 receiving leader Isaiah Hodgins had six receptions for 93 receiving yards and a touchdown when the host Oregon State Beavers held off the gambling Arizona State Sun Devils 35-34 in a league game Saturday.

Noah Togiai had eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, hurdling a defender on his third-quarter score, and Jesiah Irish and Trevon Bradford also had touchdown catches from Luton, who was 26-of-35.

Hodgins, who has 73 receptions 1,021 receiving yards this season, leads the Pac-12 with 13 touchdown catches. Jermar Jefferson had a touchdown run for the Beavers (5-5, 4-3), who have won three of five and reached five victories for the first time since 2014.

Jayden Daniels passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns and Brandon Aiyuk had a career-high 10 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown and also scored on 63-yard punt return for the Sun Devils (5-5, 2-5), who never led by while losing their fourth straight.

Daniels completed a 12-yard scoring pass to Aiyuk on fourth-and-eight with 1:40 remaining, and the Sun Devils opted for a two-point conversion attempt that failed when Benjamin’s throw-back under pressure to Daniels was intercepted in the end zone.

Oregon State recovered the onside kick and ran the clock out after Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones was called for pass interference when the Beavers went for it on fourth-and-two with 42 seconds left.

Halfback Eno Benjamin had 70 yards rushing and touchdown but lost a fourth-quarter fumble at the goal line, and Frank Darby and Kyle Williams had touchdowns receptions for Arizona State.

Oregon State linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. had two sacks, setting the program record with 14 in one season. He led the FBS with 18 1/2 tackles for loss entering the game.

The Beavers scored touchdowns on 80- 74-, 74- and 72-yard drives to take a 28-21 halftime lead. Luton threw touchdowns passes to Irish, Bradford and Hodgins before Jefferson scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the half.

Benjamin scored on a 2-yard run, Darby on a 24-yard reception and Aiyuk on his 63-yard punt return in the first half, and the teams traded touchdown passes in third quarter when Oregon State took a 35-21 lead.

—Field Level Media