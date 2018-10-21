Garbers, Cal pound Oregon State, 49-7

California snapped a 14-game road losing streak in Pac-12 play on Saturday afternoon, riding Chase Garbers’ three touchdown passes to a 49-7 victory over host Oregon State.

Patrick Laird scored on a 29-yard reception and on 4- and 30-yard runs for the Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12), who hadn’t won a conference road game since beating Washington 30-24 in the 2015 conference opener.

Quarterback Jack Colletto, who replaced an injured Conor Blount in the second quarter, scored Oregon State’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter after the Beavers (1-6, 0-4) had fallen behind 28-0.

Garbers, a freshman who had thrown a total of six TD passes in his previous four games, provided Cal a lead it never relinquished with a 3-yard pass to Malik McMorris with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.

Laird then provided the Bears a commanding lead by halftime with his first two touchdowns, the second of which came on the 4-yard run 2:50 before halftime to put Oregon State in a 21-0 hole.

Laird’s third TD — his 30-yard run with 3:26 to go in the fourth — capped a 193-yard rushing performance, the second-best of his career.

Laird, a senior, recorded a career-best 214 rushing yards when Cal beat Oregon State 37-23 last November in Berkeley.

Cornerback Josh Drayden completed Cal’s rout with a 54-yard interception return of a Colletto pass with 20 seconds remaining.

Colletto finished the game 11 of 20 for 104 yards, after Blount began it 6 of 13 for 42 yards. Each threw an interception.

Oregon State star running back Jermar Jefferson, who had been questionable for the game with a hamstring strain, carried the ball just twice for 34 yards and caught one pass for a 1-yard loss.

Cal’s Garbers finished 17 of 26 for a season-best 234 yards.

Cal outgained Oregon State 539-241.

