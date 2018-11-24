Oregon demolishes Oregon State in Civil War

Freshman CJ Verdell scored five touchdowns as the Oregon Ducks extended their domination of Oregon State in their annual Civil War battle, defeating the host Beavers 55-15 in Corvallis, Ore., on Friday.

Verdell rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Justin Herbert, who played only the first half before leaving with an apparent injury to his passing shoulder.

Fellow freshman running back Travis Dye added 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Ducks (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) piled up 508 yards, 390 of those on the ground.

Senior Jake Luton threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Timmy Hernandez, for Oregon State (2-10, 1-8), which has lost the rivalry game to Oregon in 10 of the last 11 years. Last year, Oregon won 69-10.

The Beavers turned the ball over four times Friday, including two Luton interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown.

Oregon will await its bowl game invitation, while Oregon State’s season came to an end.

The Ducks took a 21-3 lead into halftime, and when they received the second-half kickoff, sophomore Braxton Burmeister was at quarterback.

Herbert was sacked twice in the first half, and may have been hurt after the second one, which occurred late in the second quarter. He stayed in the game for all but two plays of the half.

Burmeister spent the entire 11-play, 85-yard drive handing off to either Verdell (49 yards on the drive) or Dye, who did the rest, including a 15-yard run to extend the Ducks’ lead to 28-3.

The Beavers came back with a touchdown on only three pass plays, two to Trevon Bradford for a combined 57 yards, and then a 22-yarder to Hernandez for a touchdown.

Verdell added his third rushing touchdown before the third quarter ended.

In the fourth quarter, sophomore cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. intercepted Luton and ran it back 38 yards for a touchdown. He also had the other pick of Luton.

Dye (39 yards) and Verdell (1 yard) scored in the fourth quarter, and Luton and Hernandez connected for a 31-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

Verdell scored the game’s first three touchdowns, the 21-yard pass from Herbert and a pair of 1-yard runs, in the first half.

Isaiah Hodgkins caught eight passes for 133 yards for the Beavers, who finished with 336 yards of total offense.

