Oregon State runs over Southern Utah, 48-25

Jermar Jefferson rushed for four touchdowns and 238 yards as Oregon State rattled Southern Utah 48-25 Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

It marked a successful home debut for coach Jonathan Smith.

Jefferson picked up his yards on the ground on 22 carries. He’s the first

Oregon State player to reach 200 rushing yards since 2016, and he became the eighth player in school history with four rushing touchdowns in a game.

Teammate Artavis Pierce rolled up 91 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown.

The Beavers (1-1) led 17-0 barely more than 10 minutes into the game. Jordan Choukair opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal, followed by touchdown runs of 6 yards by Jefferson and 2 yards by Pierce.

Jefferson scored from 32 and 62 yards out in the second quarter. His final scoring run came from 7 yards out with 6:58 remaining in the game.

In between Jefferson’s second-quarter scores, quarterback Conor Blount hit wide receiver Trevon Bradford for a 33-yard touchdown play.

It was 41-7 at halftime.

Blount finished 15-for-22 for 226 yards.

Quarterback Chris Helbig got Southern Utah (0-2) into the end zone with a 43-yard pass to Frank Harris III in the second quarter. Helbig added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Helbig, who completed 31 of 48 passes for 340 yards, connected with Jay Green Jr. for a 21-yard touchdown play with 3:34 left.

Tight end Logan Parker had six catches for 73 yards for Southern Utah.

