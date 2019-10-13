No. 15 Utah stomps Oregon State 52-7

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected score in lede, other tweaks throughout

Oct 12, 2019; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers fans enjoy food and conversation around a stuffed beaver before the start of a game against the Utah Utes at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes started fast and rolled to a 52-7 win over Oregon State in Pac-12 play Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Zack Moss returned from a shoulder injury and ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns — including a 91-yard score in the first quarter — on just five carries. No. 15 Utah improved to 2-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall.

Moss’ big run was the third-longest rush in Utah football history and the fourth-longest play from scrimmage.

For Oregon State, Everett Hayes missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt just before halftime. He and Jordan Choukair each missed an attempt.

The Beavers (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) avoided the shutout with 56 seconds left in the game on backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Tyler Jr. along the sideline.

Huntley, who has yet to throw an interception this season, was replaced before the third quarter ended, and Moss was done at halftime. Samson Nacua and Brant Kuithe caught Huntley’s touchdown throws as Utah built a 35-0 halftime lead.

Bradlee Anae tipped a Jake Luton pass, and Devin Lloyd intercepted and ran it back 64 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-0 in the second quarter.

Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore, who took over for Moss in the second half, scored a rushing touchdown each for the Utes, their first career rushing scores for Utah.

Utah was balanced on offense with 256 rushing yards and 247 through the air. Utes backup quarterback Jason Shelley attempted just one pass after entering the game.

Luton finished 17 of 34 for 131 yards. He was intercepted for the first time this season.

Oregon State got 77 receiving yards from Isaiah Hodgins, who raised his season yardage total to 709 on 51 catches.

—Field Level Media