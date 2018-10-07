Minshew's 5 TDs lead Washington State over Oregon State

Max Borghi put Washington State ahead for good late in the third quarter with a short touchdown run, and Gardner Minshew threw his fourth and fifth scoring passes in the fourth period Saturday night, helping the Cougars run off from Oregon State for a 56-37 Pacific-12 Conference football win in Corvallis, Ore.

Minshew finished 30-for-40 for 430 yards and five scores, and Davontavean Martin caught eight balls for 119 yards and two touchdowns, helping Washington State (5-1, 2-1) record its second straight conference win.

Jermar Jefferson rushed 25 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns for Oregon State (1-5, 0-3), which lost its fifth straight against Washington State.

The Beavers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to take a 24-21 lead late in the second period on Jefferson’s third scoring run of the first half, a 3-yarder.

After Minshew connected with James Williams for a 15-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the half to put the Cougars back in front 28-24 at halftime, Jefferson scored for the fourth time on Oregon State’s first possession of the third quarter, a 1-yard plunge that gave the Beavers a 30-28 lead.

But Washington State responded by scoring the next 28 points, starting with Borghi’s 1-yard run just past the midpoint of the third quarter.

Minshew connected with Travell Harris for a 3-yard touchdown and Martin for a 27-yard score in the fourth quarter, increasing the lead to 49-30.

Borghi capped Washington State’s scoring with his second touchdown run, a late 30-yarder.

Oregon State’s B.J. Baylor ran in from 4 yards out with 35 seconds left to complete the scoring.

Washington State outgained Oregon State 530-498, although the Beavers outrushed the Cougars 277-100.

The four rushing touchdowns increased Jefferson’s season total to 12.

One of the two touchdowns that produced the Cougars’ early 14-0 lead was a blocked punt by Kainoa Wilson that was returned 5 yards for a touchdown by Tristan Brock.

Oregon State quarterback Conor Blount went 15-for-21 for 172 yards.

There were no interceptions in the game.

—Field Level Media