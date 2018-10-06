Hall, Coleman cap Pitt's comeback OT win over Syracuse

Darrin Hall ran 3 yards for a touchdown and Therran Coleman got an interception in the end zone in overtime Saturday to give Pittsburgh a 44-37 win over Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Hall’s 7-yard touchdown run pulled Pitt into a 34-34 tie with 7:51 left in the fourth, and Syracuse’s Andre Szmyt and the Panthers’ Alex Kessman traded field goals to send it to overtime.

Qadree Ollison ran for 192 yards and a touchdown, and Kenny Pickett was 11-for-20 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pitt (3-3, 2-1 ACC).

Eric Dungey was 18-for-38 passing for 195 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, including the one in overtime, and added a rushing touchdown for Syracuse (4-2, 1-2), which has lost eight straight at Heinz Field dating to 2001. Jarveon Howard added two scoring runs.

Syracuse took a 14-0 lead on Dungey’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Hackett and Howard’s 2-yard scoring run after a Pitt turnover.

Ollison cut over left tackle and ran 69 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7. Quintin Wirginis then stripped the ball from Dungey, and Dane Jackson scooped up the loose ball and ran 35 yards to the end zone to pull Pitt into a 14-14 tie.

Kessman hit a 54-yard field goal and then set a Heinz Field record, college or pro, with a 55-yarder in the second quarter for a 20-14 Panthers lead.

Szmyt’s 33-yard field goal 1:30 before halftime cut it to 20-17 for the Orange.

Rafael Araujo-Lopes took a short out pass from Pickett and ran 68 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown and a 27-17 Pitt lead 48 seconds into the second half.

Following a weather delay of 66 minutes, Howard’s second touchdown, on a 5-yard run, brought the Orange to within 27-24.

Dungey dove at the right pylon for a 21-yard scoring run to restore Syracuse’s lead, 31-27, with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.

After another Panthers turnover, Szmyt hit a 29-yard field goal for a 34-27 lead.

—Field Level Media