Georgia Tech’s ground game overwhelms Pitt

Sophomore B-back KirVonte Benson rushed 29 times for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead Georgia Tech to a 35-17 win over Pittsburgh in the ACC opener for both teams at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Benson scored on runs of 5 and 47 yards, the final touchdown coming with 5:37 remaining that put the game out of reach for the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ACC). Pitt turned the ball over on down on the ensuing drive.

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall rushed 18 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He has run for 100 yards in each game.

Pitt (1-3, 0-1) gave sophomore quarterback Ben DiNucci his first start. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown but was lifted in the fourth quarter and replaced by erstwhile senior Max Browne. Browne was 10 of 15 passing for 88 yards.

The Yellow Jackets dominated with their option attack, gaining 436 yards on the ground and having just over 35 minutes in time of possession.

Georgia Tech had a 21-17 lead at halftime. Marshall scored on touchdown runs of 32 and 1 yards, and Benson added a 5-yard touchdown run.

Pittsburgh scored on a 28-yard pass from DiNucci to Qadree Ollison and an 80-yard punt return from Quadree Henderson. It was the second punt return for a touchdown in Henderson’s career. The Panthers added a 55-yard field goal from redshirt freshman Alex Kessman as the first-half ended.

Georgia Tech held Pitt to 235 total yards and shut out the Panthers after halftime.