Browne tosses 4 TDs as Pitt routs Rice

Senior quarterback Max Browne threw for career highs of 410 yards and four touchdowns as host Pittsburgh reached the end zone on its first three possessions en route to a 42-10 victory over Rice on Saturday at Heinz Field.

The Panthers (2-3) outgained the Owls 320-60 in the first half and 479-277 overall in snapping a three-game losing streak. Browne was 14 of 16 for 247 yards and two touchdowns prior to intermission. He finished 28 of 32.

Running back Chawntez Moss recorded two touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving -- for Pitt.

Rice sophomore quarterback Jackson Tyner was 15 of 32 for 222 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Owls (1-4) entered the game 118th nationally in total offense among 129 FBS teams at 292 yards per game.

The Panthers raced to a 21-0 lead after one quarter, outgaining Rice 201-34 in the period.

Browne had plenty of time to connect with Moss for a 48-yard touchdown and found wide receiver Jester Weah all alone for a 55-yard score. Running back Qadree Ollison capped the outburst with a 10-yard TD run with 1:13 left in the first.

Moss fumbled on third-and-goal from the 1, denying Pitt a scoring opportunity on its fourth possession. Moss atoned for his mistake on the next drive when he scored from the 1 with 2:02 left in the first half to make it 28-0.

The Owls avoided being shut out for the first time since 2000 as Haden Tobola kicked a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half. Rice made it 28-10 when Tyner connected with running back Austin Walter for a 70-yard touchdown later in the third quarter.

Browne’s 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Darrin Hall restored the Panthers’ 25-point lead with 12:22 remaining.