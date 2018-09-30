Haskins rallies No. 4 OSU past No. 9 PSU, 27-26

Dwayne Haskins rallied Ohio State from a 12-point deficit with eight minutes to play as the No. 4 Buckeyes defeated ninth-ranked Penn State 27-26 at University Park, Penn., on Saturday.

Haskins threw touchdown passes of 47 yards to Binjimen Victor and 24 yards to K.J. Hill to take the lead with 2:03 to play. The two-point try on the latter score failed.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) sealed the win when Chase Young tackled Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders for a 2-yard loss at the OSU 45 on fourth down with 1:12 left in the game.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley totaled a school-record 461 yards (286 passing, 175 rushing) and two TD passes.

Haskins was 22 for 39 for 270 yards and three TDs.

Penn State (4-1, 1-1) took a 26-14 lead when McSorley had runs of 19 and 10 yards to set up a 1-yard run by Sanders, but the two-point conversion failed.

Haskins then responded with the TD strike to Victor to make it 26-21 with 6:42 left in the game.

The Nittany Lions trailed 14-13 in the third quarter before McSorley threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 12:22 to play.

Penn State led 13-7 at halftime. On five trips into Ohio State territory, the Nittany Lions managed only field goals of 34 and 39 yards by Jake Pinegar before a Beaver Stadium record crowd of 110,889.

After KJ Hamler had a 93-yard TD catch to put Penn State up 13-0, Ohio State pulled to within 13-7 with 1:50 left in the first half after Dre’Mont Jones recovered a fumble by Sanders at the Penn State 25. Two plays later, Haskins threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to J.K. Dobbins.

Ohio State went ahead 14-13 on Dobbins’ 4-yard run at 10:22 of the third quarter.

—Field Level Media