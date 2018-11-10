No. 20 Penn State dispatches Wisconsin

Trace McSorley passed for 160 yards and a touchdown, and No. 20 Penn State’s defense forced four turnovers in a 22-10 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday at State College, Pa.

Despite leaving the game briefly in the first half with an leg injury, McSorley completed 19 of 25 passes and running back Miles Sanders carried the ball 23 times for 159 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Nittany Lions (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) shrugged off last week’s disappointing 42-7 defeat to Michigan by relying on a stout defense and forcing Wisconsin’s into a one-dimensional offense.

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook did not travel with the team after suffering a head injury in last week’s win over Rutgers. Hornibrook has only played in one of the last three games due to separate head injuries.

Without Hornibrook, the Wisconsin offense relied on Jonathan Taylor for most of its offense. Taylor ran the ball 20 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, but quarterback Jack Coan was unable to get any rhythm for the Badgers (6-4, 4-3).

In the first half, Taylor accounted for 143 of Wisconsin’s 144 yards. Coan completed only two passes for 10 yards in the first two quarters to finish 9 of 20 for 60 yards with two interceptions. Wide receiver Danny Davis III led the Badgers with 24 receiving yards on two catches.

Wisconsin struggled on third downs, converting 4 of 15 attempts to finish with 269 total yards.

Taylor became the fourth player in Wisconsin history to run for 1,500 yards in consecutive seasons, joining an exclusive company that includes Ron Dayne, Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon.

Taylor’s 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter handed the Badgers a 7-0 lead, but Penn State answered with 16 straight points. Sanders’ 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter lifted Penn State’s lead to 16-7. Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar nailed two field goals in the second half.

