Purdue QB Blough leads upset of No. 23 Boston College

Senior quarterback David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns as host Purdue rolled to a 30-13 victory over No. 23 Boston College on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

True freshman receiver Rondale Moore had eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3). Senior wideout Terry Wright also caught a scoring pass and senior running back D.J. Knox added a rushing touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown struggled for Boston College (3-1) and was intercepted a career-worst four times while completing 13 of 27 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back AJ Dillon gained just 59 yards on 19 carries as the Eagles were routed in their first game as a nationally ranked team since 2008.

Purdue limited Boston College to 229 total yards after allowing 608 yards to Missouri one week earlier. The win was the Boilermakers’ first over a ranked team since notching a 21-14 victory over No. 23 Illinois in 2011.

Junior defensive end Kai Higgins and sophomore defensive tackle Anthony Watts each grabbed interceptions off deflected passes for Purdue and senior cornerback Antonio Blackmon and redshirt freshman cornerback Kenneth Major also corralled interceptions.

The Boilermakers totaled 372 yards and Blough completed 21 of 28 passes while falling just short of his second straight 300-yard outing. Blough set a school mark with 572 in last week’s loss to Missouri.

Purdue scored the final 16 points of the first half to hold a 23-7 lead. The Boilermakers had 200 yards in the half whole holding Boston College to 37.

Knox put Purdue on the board with a 1-yard run with 7:48 left in the first quarter. The Eagles knotted the score when Brown hit senior tight end Tommy Sweeney on a 15-yard scoring pass with 4:32 remaining.

Moore scored his first touchdown 20 seconds into the second quarter as he caught a short pass, broke a tackle and turned it into a 70-yard score to give the Boilermakers a 13-7 advantage.

Blough connected with Moore again on a 9-yard scoring toss as Purdue moved ahead by 13 with 6:52 left in the half. Junior J.D. Dellinger kicked a 21-yard field goal with five seconds remaining for the 16-point halftime lead.

The Boilermakers increased their edge to 30-7 when Blough tossed a 36-yard scoring pass to Wright with 5:57 left in the third quarter.

Boston College sophomore backup quarterback EJ Perry scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds to play.

