Purdue upsets No. 16 Iowa on late field goal

Purdue quarterback David Blough threw four touchdown passes, three to wide receiver Terry Wright, and Spencer Evans kicked the deciding 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left as the Boilermakers took down the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes 38-36 on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind., to keep their Big Ten West title hopes alive.

The Boilermakers (5-4, 4-2 in Big Ten) amassed 434 yards in total offense in shredding the Iowa defense, which entered the game fourth-best in FBS in yards allowed at 265 per game.

The Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) were also 11th in scoring defense at 16.1 points a game.

Blough passed for 333 yards and piled up the big plays, throwing touchdown passes of 36 yards to Isaac Zico on Purdue’s first possession of the game, and then 41 and 82 yards to Wright in the second and third quarters.

Blough found Wright again for 3 yards late in the third quarter to push the Boilermakers’ lead to 35-23, but his second interception of the game allowed the Hawkeyes to take their first lead of the game at 36-35 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter on the second of Mekhi Sargent’s 1-yard touchdown runs.

The Boilermakers had one last chance, taking possession with 4:24 left at midfield after a punt of only 31 yards by Iowa punter Colten Rastetter. It took Purdue 11 plays, setting up Evans’ only field goal of the game.

Wright finished with 146 yards on six receptions, and Zico had 74 yards on five catches.

Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 275 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another. Ivory Kelly-Martin also ran for a score for Iowa.

Noah Fant had three receptions for 85 yards for Iowa, and T.J. Hockenson had four catches and 39 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown.

—Field Level Media