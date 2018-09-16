Blough's big night not enough as Missouri edges Purdue

A record-setting passing night by Purdue wasn’t enough for the Boilermakers in a 40-37 loss to Missouri on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Quarterback David Blough set a Purdue record with 572 passing yards, and until Missouri’s final scoring drive, it looked like he’d be the hero of the night. He averaged over 10 yards a pass, throwing for three touchdowns and adding another on the ground.

But, in an offensive showcase like Saturday, it was about who had the ball last. That would be Missouri (3-0).

Drew Lock drove the Tigers down to Purdue’s 4-yard line before Tucker McCann kicked a 25-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. It was the end of a remarkable back-and-forth game in which Missouri blew a 17-point first-half lead and a 10-point second-half lead before hanging on.

Lock threw for 375 yards on 26-of-43 passing with three touchdowns and one interception. He ran for another touchdown.

For Purdue (0-3), it was its third straight one-possession loss, and another loss in heartbreaking fashion. This time, it looked like luck was on Purdue’s side, until it wasn’t.

Trailing Missouri by 10 points in the fourth quarter, a deep pass by Blough bounced off the helmet of Missouri safety Cam Hilton. It ricocheted into the arms of tight end Brycen Hopkins for a 74-yard gain. A play later, freshman receiver Rondale Moore scampered into the end zone on a sweep to cut the deficit to three.

After a Lock interception near Purdue’s goal line on the ensuing drive, Blough and Purdue drove 90 yards for what appeared to be a lead-taking touchdown. Instead, the call was overturned after video review, and Purdue settled for a field goal.

That review set up Missouri’s final drive, needing just a field goal to win the game.

Missouri ran out to a 27-10 lead midway through the second quarter before Purdue answered. Lock threw three first-half touchdown passes to three different receivers, but the Boilermakers scored 14 unanswered points to end the half to trail 27-24 entering the third quarter.

—Field Level Media