Purdue topples No. 2 Ohio State in blowout

David Blough threw for two touchdowns in the first half, and D.J. Knox ran for three in the second as Purdue upset No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten) led 14-3 at the half and extended the lead to 28-6 in the fourth quarter before Dwayne Haskins drew the Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1) to within 28-13 with 9:36 left on a 32-yard pass to Johnnie Dixon.

Knox’s third TD covered 40 yards with 6:46 to play to make it 35-13. He carried 16 times for 128 yards.

Haskins, who was 49 for 73 for 470 yards (all school records), threw a 34-yard scoring strike to Terry McLaurin with 4:40 left to make it 35-20, before Blough threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Rondale Moore, who had 12 catches for 170 yards and two scores.

Blough was 25 for 43 for 378 yards.

Ohio State became the first team ranked either first or second in the nation to lose to an unranked team by 20 or more points since 2012.

The Buckeyes are 13-9 at Purdue all time and 3-5 there since 2000.

Since 2000, the Boilermakers’ five wins against Ohio State are tied with Penn State for the most by any Big Ten opponent.

Purdue took a 7-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first quarter on a Blough 13-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Zico in the right corner. The Boilermakers went 98 yards in 15 plays, using 7:09.

Ohio State drove to the Purdue 7 on its next series but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil with 14:14 left in the second quarter.

Purdue got the ball and went 80 yards in eight plays, including a fake field goal, before Blough passed 9 yards to Moore with 27 seconds left before the half.

Ahead 14-6, Knox had a 1-yard TD run with 8:36 left in the third quarter, and he added a 42-yard score early in the fourth.

