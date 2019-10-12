Plummer's 420 passing yards help Purdue rout Maryland

Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns to lead Purdue to a 40-14 victory over visiting Maryland in a Big Ten game Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Oct 12, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and receiver Milton Wright (17) celebrate a touchdown against Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Plummer completed 33 of 41 passes. He connected with freshman wide receiver David Bell for two scores and added a 59-yard touchdown bomb to freshman wideout Milton Wright as the Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Fifth-year senior tight end Brycen Hopkins snared a career-high 10 passes — the most catches for a Purdue tight end since 2001 — for 140 yards. Bell added nine receptions for 138 yards.

Junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who got the start in place of the injured Josh Jackson, posted 218 passing yards and 107 rushing yards for Maryland (3-3, 1-2). Sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. caught 10 passes for 105 yards.

Purdue took a 6-0 lead on its first possession — the Boilers’ first lead since the first quarter on Sept. 14 at TCU. Facing third-and-20, Plummer spied Bell open between three Maryland defenders in the middle of the end zone for a 23-yard score.

After forcing the Terps into another three-and-out, the Boilermakers marched 55 yards for another score. Freshman running back King Doerue powered in from 4 yards out to give Purdue a 13-0 lead.

After the teams exchanged a fistful of fruitless drives, the Terrapins and Boilermakers started swapping scores at a rapid rate. Maryland junior running back Javon Leake got the visitors on the board with a 21-yard sprint with 13:57 left in the half, but Plummer answered with the 59-yard bomb to Wright for a 20-7 lead.

Just 94 seconds later, Pigrome faked a handoff to the left, rolled to the right and sprinted down the sideline for a 61-yard score. Purdue responded with junior kicker J.D. Dellinger’s 27-yard field goal for a 23-14 advantage with 5:00 left in the second quarter.

Maryland’s defense snapped the trend by forcing Purdue to punt, but the Boilers delivered the game’s biggest momentum swing when redshirt freshman linebacker Cory Trice (two interceptions) picked off Pigrome and raced 37 yards for a 30-14 lead with 18 seconds to go in the half.

