Sindelar slings for 5 TDs as Purdue handles Vanderbilt

Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar threw for 509 yards and five touchdowns while running for another as the Boilermakers beat Vanderbilt 42-24 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday afternoon.

Sep 7, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs the ball against Vanderbilt Commodores safety Max Worship (14) at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Rondale Moore caught 13 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Brycen Hopkins caught two touchdowns passes.

The Boilermakers played ahead most of the day and made Vanderbilt one-dimensional by limiting running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to 56 yards on 17 carries.

After Vanderbilt’s mistake-filled first half, the Commodores picked up where they left off in the second half.

VU defensive lineman Rutger Reitmaier jumped offside to negate a third-down stop on Purdue’s first second-half possession. Two plays later, Vandy cornerback Cam Watkins mistimed a Sindelar throw downfield, turning a potential interception into a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jared Sparks for a 21-10 lead.

A targeting penalty on Vanderbilt defensive back Tae Daley set up Sindelar’s 20-yard scoring throw to Hopkins two drives later.

Vandy drove to the Purdue 15 late in the third quarter. But on a fourth-and-1 play, defensive end George Karlaftis came unblocked and batted away quarterback Riley Neal’s pass.

Neal hit wide receiver Cam Johnson with a 10-yard swing pass to cut the lead to 28-16 early in the fourth quarter. But Sindelar found Moore in double-coverage for a 34-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the next drive.

Moore added a 70-yard catch on Purdue’s next drive, setting up Sindelar’s 1-yard scoring run that completed the scoring and effectively iced the game with 6:05 left.

After a pair of three-and-outs by both teams to start the game, Vaughn opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Purdue answered when Sindelar hit Hopkins over the middle for a 12-yard score on its next drive. The Boilermakers cashed in with 4:56 before halftime when Sindelar hit freshman tight end Payne Durham for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Commodores, who were penalized eight times for 75 yards in the first half, connected on a 48-yard field goal from Ryley Guay to pull within 14-10 with 53 seconds left in the first half.

—Field Level Media