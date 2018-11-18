RB Taylor eclipses 300 yards, leads Wisconsin over Purdue in third OT

Jonathan Taylor scored on a 17-yard run in the third overtime to lift Wisconsin to a thrilling, 47-44 win over Purdue on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

The sophomore running back capped a stunning comeback by the Badgers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) by scoring two touchdowns in overtime to finish with 33 carries for 321 yards and three scores. Wisconsin scored 34 points from the fourth quarter on after being limited to 13 points in the first three quarters.

Taylor scored on an 80-yard run early in the third quarter for Wisconsin’s first touchdown.

The Boilermakers (5-6, 4-4) led for most of the game, seizing control following a 20-yard field goal by Spencer Evans for a 27-13 lead with 9:57 left in the fourth.

Quarterback Jack Coan led the Badgers’ comeback. The sophomore tossed TD passes of 5 and 18 yards to Danny Davis III to force overtime. Coan finished 16-of-24 passing for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

A.J. Taylor led Wisconsin with five receptions for 89 yards, while Davis had four catches for 82 yards and the two scores.

Purdue quarterback David Blough had a stellar showing, completing 31 of 48 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore notched his ninth game with 100-plus all-purpose yards, hauling in nine receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns and carrying the ball four times for 27 yards.

For the third time in the four games, Wisconsin junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook sat out due to a concussion. Without Hornibrook, the Badgers’ offense once again struggled to move the ball until the fourth quarter. Wisconsin was limited to a Rafael Gaglianone 29-yard field goal in the first half while managing just 165 yards to trail 10-3 at halftime.

Blough hit D.J. Knox for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 6:11 left in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. Blough completed 17 of 21 passes for 201 yards in the first half.

Jonathan Taylor was one of the few positives for Wisconsin in the first half. He broke Ron Dayne’s school record of 3,566 career rushing yards through his sophomore year. Herschel Walker is the only other player who ran for 3,500-plus yards through his sophomore year.

—Field Level Media