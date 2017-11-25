Purdue claims Old Oaken Bucket over Indiana

Junior running back Markell Jones rushed 31 rushes for 217 yards, and Elijah Sindelar threw touchdown passes in a 31-24 Old Oaken victory Saturday against rival Indiana in West Lafayette, Ind.

With the victory -- Purdue’s first against the Hoosiers (5-7) since 2012 -- the Boilermakers (6-6) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2012. Purdue went 3-1 in November to qualify for the postseason, beating Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.

Sindelar’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Ziko with 12:32 remaining pushed the Purdue lead to 31-10, but the Hoosiers rallied. Indiana got within 31-17 with 5:50 to go on Richard Lagow’s 4-yard TD pass to Taysir Mack and to 31-24 with 1:01 left on Lagow’s 9-yard TD pass to Whop Philyor.

Purdue recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Purdue took a 21-10 halftime lead, getting touchdown runs of 5- and 4-yards from redshirt freshman Jackson Anthrop and a huge 49-yard touchdown pass from Sindelar to Anthony Mahoungou.

The Boilermakers increased their lead to 24-10 on J.D. Dellinger’s 26-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter, capping a 14-play, 78-yard drive.

The Boilermakers took a 7-0 lead with 12:08 left in the first quarter on Anthrop’s 5-yard run one play after linebacker Garrett Hudson intercepted Lagow’s first pass and returned it 21 yards to the Indiana 5.

IU pulled even at 7 with 4:14 left in the opening quarter on Lagow’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Simmie Cobbs on the 11th play after linebacker Tegray Scales recovered a fumble by Purdue’s Jarrett Burgess at the Boilermakers’ 41-yard line.

Purdue increased its lead to 14-7 with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter on Anthrop’s 4-yard run. Punter Joe Schopper’s 22-yard fake punt pass to reserve cornerback Mike Little moved the ball to the IU 20. A pass interference penalty gave the Boilermakers a first down at the Hoosiers’ 6.

Purdue increased its advantage to 21-7 with 53 seconds left in the first half on Sindelar’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Mahoungou.

Indiana closed to 21-10 at halftime on Griffin Oakes’ 22-yard field goal after Ricky Brookins’ 64-yard run to the Purdue 11.