FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Purdue claims Old Oaken Bucket over Indiana
Sections
Featured
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
November 25, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Purdue claims Old Oaken Bucket over Indiana

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Purdue claims Old Oaken Bucket over Indiana

Junior running back Markell Jones rushed 31 rushes for 217 yards, and Elijah Sindelar threw touchdown passes in a 31-24 Old Oaken victory Saturday against rival Indiana in West Lafayette, Ind.

With the victory -- Purdue’s first against the Hoosiers (5-7) since 2012 -- the Boilermakers (6-6) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2012. Purdue went 3-1 in November to qualify for the postseason, beating Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.

Sindelar’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Ziko with 12:32 remaining pushed the Purdue lead to 31-10, but the Hoosiers rallied. Indiana got within 31-17 with 5:50 to go on Richard Lagow’s 4-yard TD pass to Taysir Mack and to 31-24 with 1:01 left on Lagow’s 9-yard TD pass to Whop Philyor.

Purdue recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Purdue took a 21-10 halftime lead, getting touchdown runs of 5- and 4-yards from redshirt freshman Jackson Anthrop and a huge 49-yard touchdown pass from Sindelar to Anthony Mahoungou.

The Boilermakers increased their lead to 24-10 on J.D. Dellinger’s 26-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter, capping a 14-play, 78-yard drive.

The Boilermakers took a 7-0 lead with 12:08 left in the first quarter on Anthrop’s 5-yard run one play after linebacker Garrett Hudson intercepted Lagow’s first pass and returned it 21 yards to the Indiana 5.

IU pulled even at 7 with 4:14 left in the opening quarter on Lagow’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Simmie Cobbs on the 11th play after linebacker Tegray Scales recovered a fumble by Purdue’s Jarrett Burgess at the Boilermakers’ 41-yard line.

Purdue increased its lead to 14-7 with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter on Anthrop’s 4-yard run. Punter Joe Schopper’s 22-yard fake punt pass to reserve cornerback Mike Little moved the ball to the IU 20. A pass interference penalty gave the Boilermakers a first down at the Hoosiers’ 6.

Purdue increased its advantage to 21-7 with 53 seconds left in the first half on Sindelar’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Mahoungou.

Indiana closed to 21-10 at halftime on Griffin Oakes’ 22-yard field goal after Ricky Brookins’ 64-yard run to the Purdue 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.