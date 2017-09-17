Boilermakers roll over lifeless Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Purdue passed its first true road test of the season with flying colors, toppling a lifeless Missouri team 35-3 Saturday at Faurot Field.

It marks Missouri’s worst nonconference loss since Dec. 1, 2001, when it lost 55-7 to Michigan State.

Purdue quarterback David Blough completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown, and backup Elijah Sindelar added 85 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-6 passing, giving first-year head coach Jeff Brohm his second win in as many weeks, a feat the program hadn’t accomplished since 2012.

Tario Fuller rushed 19 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Richie Worship had five carries for 13 yards and a touchdown in addition to a 1-yard touchdown reception, his only catch of the game. Blough added seven carries for 7 yards and touchdown.

Missouri (1-2) surrendered 477 yards of offense just six days after firing defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross. The Tigers offense managed only 203 yards.

Purdue (2-1) drove 75 yards in 11 plays on its opening drive, setting the pace of a one-sided offensive clinic. The Boilermakers scored on three consecutive drives to start the game and led 28-3 at halftime. Tucker McCann’s 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first half gave Missouri its only points of the game.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock finished 12 of 28 for 133 yards and two interceptions as the Tigers struggled on both sides of the ball, managing just 10 first downs to Purdue’s 26. The Tigers’ backfield was nowhere to be found, with Ish Witter and Damarea Crockett combining for only 44 yards on 17 carries.

Dimetrios Mason led Missouri with six catches for 40 yards and J‘Mon Moore added two catches for 32 yards.

Purdue dominated time of possession, 43:43 to 16:17.

Purdue converted on eight of 17 third-down attempts, while Missouri finished two for 11. The Boilermakers targeted 13 different pass catchers, with freshman receiver Jackson Anthrop leading the way. He had six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, giving him four touchdowns in his first three games.