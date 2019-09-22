Baylor unbeaten after knocking off host Rice

Junior quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 20 of 27 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score, and visiting Baylor held on for a 21-13 win over Rice on Saturday evening in Houston.

Sep 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Chris Platt (14) makes a catch against Rice Owls safety Naeem Smith (3) in the first half at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (3-0) has outscored its opponents 140-44 on the season.

A dreary start to the season continued for Rice (0-4), which was outgained 427-242.

Baylor opened the scoring with 3:12 to go in the first quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Josh Fleeks took the ball out of the backfield and rushed for a 6-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 86-yard drive.

Rice pulled within 7-3 on a 28-yard field goal by Will Harrison with 8:09 left in the second quarter.

Brewer took charge on the next possession to give the Bears a 14-3 lead. He led Baylor on an 84-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a 50-yard touchdown strike to graduate senior Chris Platt.

The play marked Platt’s 12th career receiving touchdown and his first of 2019. He also has a rushing touchdown this season.

Rice made it 21-3 with 15 seconds left in the half thanks to a 25-yard rushing touchdown by Brewer. It was his second rushing score in as many games, after he who rushed for seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Harrison connected again, this time from 24 yards, to pull Rice within 21-6 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.

The Owls trimmed the deficit to 21-13 with 8:42 to go in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tom Stewart sprinted 21 yards and into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Baylor defensive end James Lynch registered sacks on back-to-back possessions late in the fourth quarter to stymie Rice’s comeback attempt. Lynch now has three sacks in three games this season and 10 1/2 sacks over 27 career contests.

Brewer led the Bears on the ground with 58 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries. Baylor’s top receiver was Denzel Mims, who hauled in six receptions for 102 yards.

Charlie Booker paced Rice with 29 rushing yards on 12 carries. Brad Rozner caught seven passes for 100 yards.

