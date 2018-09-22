Buffalo adds to string of Rutgers blowouts

Tyree Jackson threw three touchdown passes in the first half as Buffalo rolled to a 42-13 rout of Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at HighPoint.com Stadium.

Jackson connected on a 42-yard TD to Anthony Johnson in the first quarter, a 53-yard TD strike in the second and a nine-yard score to Tyler Mabry with about 2 1/2 minutes before halftime as Buffalo took a 35-6 lead.

Jackson completed 14 of 28 passes for 263 yards. He was 11 of 20 for 222 yards in the first half when Buffalo outgained Rutgers 376-103.

He entered the day tied for second in the nation in passing yards and finished the day with15 through the first four games.

Jaret Patterson recorded a 42-yard TD run in the first quarter and Kevin Marks scored on a one-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Patterson also scored on a four-yard run with about 3 1/2 minutes left and finished with 14 carries for 104 yards.

Buffalo (4-0) improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1981. The Bulls also recorded their first win over a Big Ten opponent in nine tries and received $900,000 for making the trip.

Buffalo also extended its winning streak to seven dating to last season and won a second non-conference road game for the first time since joining the FBS in 1999.

Rutgers (1-3) was handed its third straight blowout loss. Since opening the season by beating Texas State, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored 159-35.

Justin Davidovicz kicked 31-yard field goal early in the first quarter and a 34-yarder early in the second for Rutgers.

Artur Sitkowski was lifted in the first half after completing 6 of 13 passes for 39 yards. He was replaced by Gio Rescigno, who 11 for 23 for 119 yards, and directed a TD drive that ended with Raheem Blackshear’s 14-yard score six seconds into the fourth.

Rutgers threatened to make the game closer when Damon Hayes intercepted Jackson at the Buffalo 21 with 13:24 left. The ensuing drive stalled when Rescigno was sacked for a nine-yard loss at the Buffalo 7-yard line on fourth-and-six with 10:59 left.

After the first field goal, Buffalo took a 14-3 lead on Johnson’s TD and Patterson’s run. After the second field goal, Buffalo turned the game into a rout with three touchdowns in a span of 8:27, including an over the shoulder grab by Jones near the right sideline that made it 28-6.

—Field Level Media