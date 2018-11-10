Patterson's three TD passes help No. 4 Michigan rout Rutgers

Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes, two to Nico Collins, and Karan Higdon scored on two short runs to lead No. 4 Michigan to a 42-7 road victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Patterson went 18-for-27 for 260 yards. Higdon gained 42 yards on 15 carries, the first time in eight games he’s been held under 100 rushing yards. Chris Evans scored on a 61-yard run and gained 75 yards on six carries.

Donovan Peoples-Jones caught five passes for 83 yards, while Collins made three receptions for 56 yards.

The Wolverines (9-1 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) maintained a one-game lead in the East Division over Ohio State, which defeated Michigan State earlier in the day. Rutgers (1-9, 0-7) has lost nine straight.

Isaih Pacheco scored on an 80-yard run and rushed for 142 yards on 16 carries for the Scarlet Knights. Art Sitkowski completed 8 of 19 passes for 40 yards and was intercepted once.

Michigan possessed the ball for over 20 minutes in the first half and took a 21-7 halftime lead.

Patterson completed two passes during a 59-yard drive in the first quarter, which Higdon finished off with a 1-yard run.

On Rutgers’ next play from scrimmage, Pacheco blew through a big hole and outran Michigan’s defense on an 80-yard scamper.

Higdon’s second 1-yard scoring run completed a 65-yard drive with 9:33 left in the half. Patterson connected with Oliver Martin on a 15-yard pass just before the touchdown.

A blown coverage allowed Collins to be wide open for a 36-yard touchdown pass from Patterson with 5:07 left in the half.

Michigan opened the second half with another touchdown drive. Patterson hit Peoples-Jones with a 32-yard pass prior to finding Martin on a 16-yard score.

Collins beat one-on-one coverage on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patterson in the closing seconds of the third quarter to make it 35-7.

Evans’ 61-yard run came with 11:26 remaining.

