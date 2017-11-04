Preview: Maryland at Rutgers

Maryland looks to take another step towards bowl eligibility when it hits the road to face Rutgers on Saturday. The injury-ravaged Terrapins, who are the only team in the nation to have won a game with three different starting quarterbacks this season, erased a 14-point deficit en route to a 42-39 victory against Indiana last week and hope to notch back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly two months by beating the Scarlet Knights for the third straight time in Piscataway.

“No one planned on having the injuries we had happen but it’s part of the game,” Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin told reporters. “In the grand scheme of things and where we’re at and all the adversity we’ve been through it’s going to make us better in the long run.” Rutgers saw their two-game winning streak come to an end following a 35-14 setback to Michigan. The Scarlet Knights hung tough with the Wolverines for three quarters but their 21-point loss was an improvement on the 78-0 drubbing they received last season, and Rutgers coach Chris Ash hopes his team can build on the encouraging display. “I‘m happy about the steady improvement that we continue to make,” Ash told reporters. “I love our team and I love our locker room as these kids have really bought into what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -2.5

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten): D.J. Moore continues to show why he’s one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the Big Ten as he caught four passes for 77 yards and his conference-leading eighth touchdown in the homecoming win against Indiana. Defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. had an afternoon to remember as he returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and registered an interception against the Hoosiers. Junior running back Ty Johnson ran for 91 yards and needs 82 more to become the 13th player in program history to reach 2,000 for his career.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-5, 2-3): Wide receiver Janarion Grant rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on five carries out of the Wildcat formation in the loss to Michigan to move past Brian Leonard for third place on the program’s career all-purpose yards list. Bruising running back Gus Edwards powered his way to 34 yards and a touchdown against the Wolverines to give him a TD in three straight contests. Ryan Anderson was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list after averaging a conference-best 44.3 gross average per punt, which is on pace to break the program record set by Joe Radigan (44.1) in 2006.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland has given up an average of 44 points over its last four games.

2. Grant has 98 plays of 20 yards or more in his career.

3. Moore has caught at least one pass in 29 straight games, which is one shy of the school record.

PREDICTION: Maryland 31, Rutgers 27