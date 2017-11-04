Rutgers knocks off Maryland for third Big Ten win

Rutgers won for the third time in the past four games, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to knock off Maryland 31-24 on Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Running back Gus Edwards’ first career receiving touchdown, a 23-yard strike from quarterback Giovanni Rescigno, proved to be the difference for the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 3-3 Big Ten), breaking a 24-24 tie with 7:30 to play. The winning march went 65 yards.

Maryland would have tied the game on a 15-yard scoring pass with 1:08 left, but the play was called back due to holding on offensive lineman Derwin Gray.

Edwards ran for 109 of the Scarlet Knights’ 239 yards on the ground. Maryland quarterback Matt Bortenschlager was 11-of-20 for 150 yards and a touchdown.

After Maryland (4-5, 2-4) moved its lead to 24-17 on a 30-yard field goal from Henry Darmstadter, Rutgers tied the game at 24 on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 10-yard sprint from running back Robert Martin.

Rutgers also defeated Illinois and Purdue in two of its previous three games. The Scarlet Knights were 0-9 in Big Ten play last season.

Maryland went 60 yards in seven plays for the first score of the game, culminating with a 6-yard pass from Bortenschlager to running back Ty Johnson with 1:07 left in the opening quarter.

Rutgers answered with 17 consecutive points, including a career-long 50-yard field goal from Ryan Hart in the second quarter, followed by a 52-yard interception return by defensive back Kiy Hester. It was the Scarlet Knights’ 11th pick of the season.

Maryland eventually regained the lead at 21-17 on Johnson’s 4-yard run early in the third quarter. The drive went 90 yards in eight plays on the first possession of the second half.