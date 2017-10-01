No. 11 Buckeyes rout Rutgers as Barrett earns career record

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has made a career out of facing Rutgers.

On Saturday night, he added a milestone in the No. 11 Buckeyes’ 56-0 thrashing of the Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium, becoming the school’s career passing yards leader.

Barrett has thrown for 7,622 yards after going 14 of 22 for 275 yards. He broke Art Schlichter’s mark of 7,547 set from 1978 to 1981.

Barrett also moved into 10th place on the Big Ten career list for total yards, passing Iowa’s Chuck Long. His 364 total yards gave him 10,350 in a 41-game career.

“He (Barrett) is elite at what he does,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “He makes plays with his arm and his feet. When he gets going, he’s very difficult to stop.”

The fifth-year senior ran for 89 yards on 10 carries and passed for three scores. Running back Mike Weber returned from a hamstring injury to rush for three touchdowns.

Barrett was lifted with 3:52 left in the third quarter in favor of redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins, who passed for one touchdown.

Related Coverage Preview: Ohio State at Rutgers

Barrett has feasted against the Scarlet Knights’ defense in four games. In those lopsided wins, Barrett has accumulated 1,340 total yards of offense -- 13 percent of his career total.

”Did I picture it like this? Nah, not really,“ he said. ”I just go out there, try to do my best, win football games as a quarterback.

“I think it’s a tremendous honor. I came to Ohio State, I always wanted to be a quarterback there and win football games and be productive. This is a great honor and I‘m just going to focus on winning football games.”

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) amassed more than 600 yards for the second straight game. It accumulated 631 yards after piling up 664 yards against UNLV last week.

Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) has lost 16 straight games in the Big Ten. Scarlet Knights quarterbacks Kyle Bolin, Johnathan Lewis, Hunter Hayek and Gio Rescigno were a combined 11 of 27 for just 92 yards.

Rutgers’ only scoring chance came with 43 seconds left, but kicker Andrew Harte’s 32-yard field goal attempt clanked off the right goal post.

The Scarlet Knights have been shut out in five of their 11 conference games since last season.

The Buckeyes cruised in the first half in the air and on the ground.

Barrett connected with Johnnie Dixon on touchdown passes of 70 and 39 yards in the second quarter, and Weber notched his third TD of the half with 46 seconds left until intermission, providing the Buckeyes with a 35-0 cushion.

Barrett was 11 of 17 for 216 yards in the first half. Ohio State outgained Rutgers 336-77 and averaged 9.3 yards a play in the half.

Barrett was facing a decimated Rutgers secondary beset by injuries. Three of the four Scarlet Knights starters were out, forcing them to use a wide receiver in the secondary.

But that didn’t stop Rutgers coach and former Ohio State assistant Chris Ash from praising Barrett.

”I’ve know J.T. (Barrett) for a while,“ Ash said, ”and this is no disrespect, I mean, when we’ve got guys wide open like we had tonight, I might be able to make them.

“That’s just being honest. But J.T. is a great player. J.T. is a leader, and I’ve got nothing but respect for J.T., and he obviously makes a lot of plays for that football team.”

Weber scored on the Buckeyes’ second possession on a 1-yard leap and followed with a 3-yard dive on the first play of the second quarter, giving Ohio State a 14-0 lead.

NOTES: The Buckeyes posted back-to-back shutouts against the same opponent for the first time since 1979-80 (vs. Wisconsin). ... QB J.T. Barrett is 30-5 as a starter, making him just the fourth 30-game winner in school history (joining Art Schlichter, Cornelius Green and Bobby Hoying). ... Ohio State sophomore RB Demario McCall rushed for a career-high 103 on 11 carries. ... Ohio State averaged 9.2 yards a play. ... Rutgers had only 3.1 yards a play. ... Rutgers WR and all-purpose threat Janarion Grant did not dress because of recurring headaches. ... Ohio State DT Robert Landers returned after missing last week’s game against UNLV with a lower leg ailment. ... Ohio State S Erick Smith, the second-leading tackler for the Buckeyes, did not make the trip. No reason was given. ... Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano was head coach at Rutgers for 11 seasons.