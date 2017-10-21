Rutgers beats Purdue for second straight Big Ten win

Rutgers won its second straight Big Ten game for the first time, knocking off Purdue 14-12 in the first meeting between the two schools at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) won at Illinois 35-24 last week. Rutgers is 6-23 in the Big Ten since joining in 2014. It allowed the least points in a conference game since then.

Purdue (3-4, 1-3) scored with 25 seconds left on a 10-yard pass from quarterback David Blough to wide receiver Anthony Mahoungou in the back of the end zone to get within two points, but the two-point conversion that would have tied it failed when Blough’s pass fell incomplete.

Blough and Elijah Sindelar were a combined 23-of-42 passing for 195 yards and two interceptions.

The Boilermakers outgained Rutgers 474-217 but were victimized by two long plays.

Rutgers pushed the lead to 14-3 on a 35-yard TD strike from quarterback Gio Rescigno (9 of 18 for 87 yards) to freshman running back Raheem Blackshear at the 8:02 mark of the third. The Scarlet Knights went 69 yards on seven plays for the TD, their longest drive of the game.

A 26-yard field goal from Purdue’s Spencer Edwards early in the second quarter trimmed the Rutgers lead to 7-3. Purdue outgained the Scarlet Knights by yards (240 to 140) in the first half, putting together 12 first downs and limiting Rutgers to just four.

Running back Gus Edwards raced 74 yards, the longest for Rutgers in a Big Ten game, on its second play of the game, providing the Scarlet Knights with a 7-0 lead after the extra point.