Aztecs hold off No. 23 Arizona State for upset win

San Diego State running back Juwan Washington rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Jasmin ran for 112 yards and a score as the Aztecs survived a late scare for a 28-21 victory over the No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on Saturday.

The Aztecs had 311 yards rushing, 192 in the second half, and took a 28-14 lead with four minutes remaining only to survive when Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins’ long pass into the end zone was batted down as time expired.

Quarterback Ryan Agnew completed 12 of 24 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 36 more yards in his first career start as the Aztecs (2-1) beat Arizona State for the second straight season.

Wilkins completed 31 of 46 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score for the Sun Devils (2-1), who did not have a first down in the second half until fewer than four minutes remained.

Jasmin’s 3-yard touchdown run and Agnew’s two-point conversion pass made it 28-14 with 4:14 remaining.

Wilkins completed a 7-yard pass to N’Keal Harry with 1:40 remaining to make it 28-21 before the Aztecs recovered an onside kick. But Jasmin fumbled the ball after rushing for what would have been a game-clinching first down, and Arizona State took over on its 23-yard line with 43 seconds left.

San Diego State committed a personal foul when Wilkins’ apparent last-ditch pass on fourth-and-10 from midfield fell incomplete, giving the Sun Devils one final shot from the 35-yard line with six seconds remaining.

Arizona State had given up 65 yards rushing in its first two games and led the FBS with an average of 32.5 yards per game, in large part because of its FBS-leading 11 sacks.

The game turned when Arizona State, leading 14-7, went for it on fourth-and-one from the Aztecs’ 11-yard line with 1:46 left in the half. Wilkins was sacked, and San Diego State went 85 yards to tie the game at 14 on Agnew’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tim Wilson Jr. with eight seconds remaining in the first half.

San Diego State’s John Baron II made a career-long 54-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter, and his 36-yarder made it 20-14 with 11:34 left. The Sun Devils had no first downs and 13 yards of total offense on three possessions in the third quarter.

Arizona took a 7-0 lead on Wilkins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

Washington tied the game on a 13-yard run on the Aztecs’ next possession, one play after Agnew completed a 5-yard pass to Kahale Warring on fourth-and-two. Wilkins’ 1-yard touchdown run on the next drive gave Arizona State a 14-7 lead.

