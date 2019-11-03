Holani's 4 TDs carry No. 21 Boise State over San Jose State

EditorsNote: Corrects to 0-14 in the third graf

Nov 2, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Jordan Happle (32) breaks up a pass intended for San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Andre Crump (4) during the second quarter of a football game at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

George Holani rushed for season highs of 126 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 21 Boise State rally to a 52-42 victory over host San Jose State in Mountain West play on Saturday night.

Hank Bachmeier returned from a one-game absence due to a hip injury to pass for 213 yards and one interception for the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 MW). John Hightower caught five passes for 129 yards.

Josh Love passed for a season-best 438 yards and had two touchdown tosses and one interception for San Jose State (4-5, 1-4), which dropped to 0-14 all-time against Boise State. Tre Walker caught nine passes for a season-best 193 yards, Bailey Gaither had eight receptions for 110 yards and one score and DeJon Packer rushed for two touchdowns for the Spartans.

San Jose State, which outgained the Broncos 497-466, held a 27-17 lead with 10:27 left in the third quarter after Matt Mercurio’s 35-yard field goal before Boise State scored two touchdowns to take its first lead of the game. Holani scored on a 6-yard run to bring the Broncos within three with 9:13 remaining and backup quarterback Chase Cord added an 8-yard touchdown run to give Boise State a 31-27 edge with 3:28 left in the quarter.

The Spartans answered to regain the lead on Packer’s 3-yard run with 53 seconds remaining in the third. The Broncos moved back ahead at 38-34 on Holani’s 6-yard run with 11:31 left in the contest.

Andrew Van Buren’s 32-yard burst up the middle gave Boise State an 11-point lead with 6:24 remaining. Love tossed a 9-yard scoring pass to Gaither and a two-point conversion pass to Walker to bring the Spartans within 45-42 with 3:56 left.

Holani’s 8-yard run with 1:35 left sealed it.

Love passed for 292 yards in the first half and the Spartans outgained the Broncos 318-166 while holding a 24-17 advantage.

San Jose State began the game with two long scoring drives — 82 yards on nine plays and 76 on 15 — to take a 14-0 lead. Packer capped the first drive with a 1-yard run with 10:58 left and Love dove in on a 4-yard keeper with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Boise State got on the board when Avery Williams took a punt back 66 yards for a score with 15 seconds left in the quarter.

Mercurio’s 35-yard field goal gave the Spartans a 17-7 lead with 12:01 left in the first half before Holani scored on a 7-yard run with 7:58 left.

Love threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Isaia Hamilton with 1:13 left to make it 24-14. Boise State’s Eric Sachse booted a 30-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.

—Field Level Media