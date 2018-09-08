Turpin dazzles as No. 16 TCU stomps SMU

EditorsNote: Tweaks 9th graf

Senior receiver KaVontae Turpin scored touchdowns on a pass reception and a punt return to lead No. 16 TCU to a 42-12 victory over host SMU on a rainy Friday night at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Turpin turned a short pass into a 42-yard touchdown and established a school record with his fourth career punt return score as the Horned Frogs (2-0) defeated the Mustangs for the 17th time in the past 19 meetings. Senior middle linebacker Alec Dunham scored on a fumble return, and sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson passed for one touchdown and ran for another.

Senior Braeden West scored on a 51-yard run for SMU’s lone touchdown. Junior quarterback Ben Hicks completed 18 of 38 passes for 111 yards for the Mustangs (0-2).

The game started two hours late due to heavy rain and lightning.

TCU led by just 14-12 at halftime before dominating the third quarter, when it outgained SMU 108-5.

Hicks faked a handoff and lost a fumble, and Dunham picked it up and went 25 yards for a touchdown to give the Horned Frogs a 21-12 lead with 10:50 left in the third quarter. Robinson added an 18-yard scoring run with 7:28 remaining in the period and later tossed the ball to Turpin, who easily outran the SMU defense to make it 35-12 with 14:06 left in the contest.

Sophomore backup quarterback Michael Collins added a 10-yard scoring run with 6:47 remaining to cap the scoring.

The Mustangs started strong and scored the game’s first nine points, beginning with West’s long scoring run just 1:50 into the contest. SMU tacked on a safety with five minutes left in the quarter when TCU junior punter Adam Nunez couldn’t handle a high snap in the wet weather around the 15-yard line and the ball eventually was inadvertently kicked by sliding SMU freshman Ben Redding and rolled through the side of the end zone.

The Horned Frogs got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Turpin navigated 78 yards with a punt return with 12:34 left before halftime.

TCU went ahead for the first time four-plus minutes later when junior Sewo Olonilua broke through for 24 yards before Mustangs junior safety Patrick Nelson dislodged the ball at the 6-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone, and senior wideout Jaelan Austin slid so he could recover it cleanly for the touchdown that gave the Horned Frogs a 14-9 lead.

SMU junior Kevin Robledo booted a 49-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

