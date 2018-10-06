South Carolina rallies past Missouri in rain-soaked affair

EditorsNote: Reworks lede, other tweaks throughout

South Carolina regrouped during a rain delay to rally from a 23-14 deficit at halftime and defeat Missouri 37-35 on Saturday at Columbia, S.C.

A deluge swung the game into the Gamecocks’ favor as Missouri (3-2, 0-2 SEC) imploded in the second half. South Carolina kicker Parker White’s third and final field goal of the game with two seconds left proved to be the winner in a strange, sloppy contest.

In the third quarter — with rain sending fans scattering and causing issues with coaches’ headsets and the game clock — South Carolina (3-2, 2-2) scored 17 unanswered points, capping the stretch with a interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Sherrod Greene to turn that nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead.

Missouri, meanwhile, couldn’t get out of its own way.

A 70-yard touchdown run by Damarea Crockett was overturned when he was ruled out of bounds at the 11-yard line. Three plays later, Missouri was forced to punt from the South Carolina 33. The snap was muffed, giving the Gamecocks the ball at their own 46 and leading to a field goal.

After the pick-six, Missouri started its next drive with a 41-yard run by Larry Rountree III. It got as far as South Carolina’s 2-yard line but eventually settled for a 32-yard field-goal attempt, which Tucker McCann missed.

Missouri got within 31-29 on a Rountree 2-yard touchdown run with 13:54 to go in the fourth quarter. From there, each team added two more field goals for the final margin.

White had never made a field goal beyond 40 yards prior to Saturday, but went 3-for-3 with two makes of 42 yards. His final field goal answered McCann’s 57-yarder that briefly gave the Tigers the lead with 1:18 left before Michael Scarnecchia drove South Carolina down the field for the win.

That came after a nearly hour-long weather delay because of lightning in the area.

Scarnecchia, playing in place of the injured Jake Bentley, outplayed Tigers quarterback Drew Lock. Scarnecchia completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Lock, meanwhile, didn’t throw a touchdown for the second consecutive game and threw two interceptions, going 17 for 36 for 204 yards.

Two of Scarnecchia’s three touchdown passes went to receiver Bryan Edwards, who finished with 73 yards on seven receptions.

Missouri was without leading receiver Emanuel Hall and starting receiver Nate Brown. Both players did not travel with the team as they nurse hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

—Field Level Media