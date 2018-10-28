South Carolina hangs on to beat Tennessee

Rico Dowdle rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown as host South Carolina came from behind in the second half to defeat Tennessee, 27-24, in an SEC game Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3) outscored the Volunteers 15-10 in the third quarter and the score was tied at 24 entering the fourth.

The Volunteers (3-5, 1-4) drove to the Gamecocks 35 looking to take the lead, but on fourth-and-7 instead of trying a long field goal, they went for it and threw an incomplete pass.

Jake Bentley drove South Carolina to the Tennessee 8, where the drive stalled. Parker White’s second field goal of the game, a 25-yarder, gave the Gamecocks a 27-24 lead with 5:52 remaining.

The Volunteers drove to the South Carolina 44, but on a fourth-and-5, the Volunteers were penalized for a false start before D.J. Wonnum sacked Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano.

Dowdle broke a 30-yard run for a first down two plays later, enabling the Gamecocks to run out the clock as the Volunteers lost for the fourth time in five games.

Tennessee extended its 14-9 halftime lead when Carlin Fils-aime ran 14 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.

South Carolina fought back as Dowdle ran 1 yard for a touchdown that cut the lead to 21-16.

After Brent Cimaglia’s 45-yard field goal gave the Volunteers an eight-point lead, Ty’Son Williams ran 1 yard for a touchdown and Bentley ran for a two-point conversion to tie the score at 24 after three quarters.

The Volunteers scored first on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Guarantano to Eli Wolf. Guarantano completed 27-of-39 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. White kicked a 19-yard field goal to pull South Carolina within 7-3 after the first quarter.

Tennessee increased the lead to 14-3 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Guarantano to Jauan Jennings in the second quarter.

Bentley threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel with 49 seconds left in the second quarter, leaving the Volunteers with a 14-9 halftime lead after the extra point was blocked.

