Bentley fuels South Carolina in rout of Wofford

Jake Bentley accounted for three touchdowns as South Carolina cruised to a 31-10 win over Wofford on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

The sophomore quarterback threw for 194 yards and a touchdown, while finding the end zone twice on the ground as the Gamecocks improved to 8-3.

Wofford got on the board first with a 32-yard field goal by Luke Carter, but the Terriers managed just 86 total yards in the first half (63 rushing, 23 passing).

Bentley gave South Carolina a lead it wouldn’t relinquish with a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. He then hit Bryan Edwards for a 23-yard scoring strike with 55 seconds left as the Gamecocks took a 14-3 lead into the half. Edwards led all receivers with eight catches for 90 yards.

Wofford came out of the break strong, using 10 plays to go 75 yards to trim its deficit to 14-10 on a 1-yard run by halfback Blake Morgan.

Bentley and South Carolina answered with a seven-play, 70-yard drive that culminated with his second 1-yard score of the game, his sixth touchdown on the ground this year.

A.J. Turner led the Gamecocks with 69 rushing yards and put the game out of reach at 31-10 with a 2-yard run with 9:54 to play.

Linebacker Skai Moore snared his third interception on the year, giving the South Carolina senior 14 for his career.

Seven different Terriers rushed for 155 of the team’s 227 total yards, led by Lennox McAfee with 49 yards.

The loss is the first on the road in six games this year for Wofford, which clinched a share of the Southern Conference with its win over Virginia Military Institute last week. Mike Ayers’ squad finishes the regular season with a 9-2 record.