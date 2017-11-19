Jones helps No. 11 USC rebuff UCLA

LOS ANGELES -- Junior running back Ronald Jones II rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns, redshirt quarterback Sam Darnold ran in a third and No. 11 USC capped its regular season with a 28-23 victory over UCLA on Saturday.

USC (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2, but it got all it could handle from its crosstown rival UCLA (5-6, 3-5). The Trojans had particular trouble with the combination of junior quarterback Josh Rosen and junior wide receiver Jordan Lasley.

Rosen completed 10 of his passes for 204 of his 421 yards on a 32-of-52 night to Lasley, who set a career yardage high. Lasley hauled in three touchdown receptions, including a 27-yarder in the corner of the end zone with 2:43 remaining to force an onside kick attempt, recovered by USC redshirt senior Matt Lopes.

Lasley previously moved UCLA within one score with his acrobatic grab of a deflected, 43-yard toss. That helped set up a 41-yard J.J. Molson field goal to bring the Bruins within four points at 10:19 remaining.

USC countered UCLA’s prolific passing attack with a consistent pass rush, generating four sacks of Rosen. Senior safety Chris Hawkins, senior linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Malik Dorton and senior defensive tackle Josh Fatu all recorded one sack.

USC freshman running back Stephen Carr had his most productive game since sustaining a foot injury Sept. 29. His receptions of 21 and 29 yards on two second-half drives helped set up pivotal scores. The first led to Darnold’s 1-yard touchdown run, which ended a nearly 29-minute scoring drought, and the second extended a drive culminating in Jones’ second score, which proved to be the game-winner.

Both drives gave USC two-possession cushions, which proved critical. So, too, did stops with the Trojans defense’s back against its own goal line.

UCLA began the second half as it finished the first, turning the ball over in the red zone. USC junior safety Marvell Tell intercepted a telegraphed pass into the end zone to snuff out a would-be game-tying drive.

Darnold completed 17-of-28 passes for 264 yards.

NOTES: USC completed its second season undefeated at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans have won 16 straight there dating back to October 2015, and Clay Helton has never lost in the venue since becoming coach. ... UCLA WR Jordan Lasley caught multiple touchdowns against USC for a second consecutive season, having hauled in two in 2016. ... USC RB Ronald Jones II needs nine yards to surpass O.J. Simpson as the program’s fifth-leading rusher all-time. ... UCLA fell to 0-6 away from home on the season, but can finish the regular season 6-0 at the Rose Bowl with a win over California on Nov. 24.