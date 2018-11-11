Costello, Parkinson lead Stanford rout of Oregon State

K.J. Costello threw four touchdown passes to tight end Colby Parkinson, all in the first half Saturday night, propelling host Stanford to a 48-17 Pac-12 victory over Oregon State.

The Cardinal (6-4, 4-3) also got touchdown runs from Bryce Love, Cameron Scarlett and Dorian Maddox en route to snapping a two-game losing streak with their highest scoring output of the season.

Jake Luton threw two TD passes for the Beavers (2-8, 1-6), who have lost nine in a row to the Cardinal and haven’t won at Stanford since 2006.

After Love scampered in from 28 yards out and Oregon State matched the score with a 63-yard connection from Luton to Trevon Bradford, Costello and Parkinson combined on a remarkable show that produced four touchdowns in less than 13 minutes.

The tandem connected on 28-, 9-, 75- and 5-yard scores, almost single-handedly delivering Stanford a 34-7 lead with still 7:51 remaining in the first half.

After throwing for 278 yards in the first half alone, Costello finished 22-for-33 for 342 yards and the four scores. He was intercepted once. The four TDs matched his career-best, achieved three times previously, including twice earlier this season.

Parkinson, meanwhile, recorded career-highs in receptions with six, yards with 166 and touchdowns. He had totaled just 17 catches for 244 yards and three scores in Stanford’s first nine games.

Oregon State scrapped back within 34-17 at halftime after Luton threw his second TD pass, a 7-yarder to Noah Togiai, and Jordan Choukair connected on a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the second period.

But the Beavers never scored again, while Scarlett and Maddox added their touchdowns runs from 41 and 1 yards, respectively.

Love finished with 11 carries for 90 yards and the one TD for the Cardinal, who were playing their final home game of the season.

Luton went 14-for-26 for 205 yards and the two touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Jermar Jefferson was the game’s leading rusher with 19 carries for 109 yards for Oregon State, which allowed 34 or more points for the eighth straight game.

Bradford totaled 120 yards and his one score on five receptions.

Stanford outgained Oregon State 596-404.

