Love struggles, but No. 13 Stanford stomps San Diego State

Junior quarterback K.J. Costello established career bests of 332 passing yards and four touchdown tosses, and senior JJ Arcega-Whiteside had three scoring receptions to lead No. 13 Stanford to a 31-10 victory over visiting San Diego State on Friday night in Stanford, Calif.

The Cardinal (1-0) prevailed despite senior star Bryce Love being limited to 29 yards on 18 rushing attempts. The Heisman Trophy runner-up from last season had just 9 yards on 14 carries through three quarters before posting a 14-yard run in the opening minute of the final stanza.

Costello, who was intercepted once, took advantage of San Diego State stacking the line to slow Love by completing 21 of 31 passes. Arcega-Whiteside had a career-high 226 receiving yards on six catches, and sophomore Colby Parkinson hauled in a 19-yard scoring pass.

Junior Juwan Washington rushed for a career-best 158 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown for the Aztecs (0-1). Senior Christian Chapman completed 10 of 15 passes for 113 yards as San Diego State was outgained 382-263.

Arcega-Whiteside caught two scoring passes in the third quarter as the Cardinal opened up a two-touchdown lead.

Costello connected with Arcega-Whiteside on a 19-yard scoring aerial to give Stanford a 16-7 lead with 11:02 left in the third quarter. San Diego State pulled within six when senior John Baron II booted a 30-yard field goal with 6:49 left in the period.

Costello and Arcega-Whiteside teamed up again on a third-and-15 play two minutes later. Arcega-Whiteside went up high over junior cornerback Kyree Woods to grab the pass at the Aztecs 35-yard line and cruised the rest of the way for an 80-yard touchdown. He also caught the two-point conversion throw as the Cardinal went up 24-10.

Parkinson, a tight end, caught his touchdown pass with 10:54 remaining as Stanford stretched its lead to 31-10.

The Cardinal led 9-7 at halftime despite Love being bottled for just 7 rushing yards on 10 first-half attempts.

Washington rushed for 84 yards on seven carries during an eight-play, 92-yard drive as the Aztecs took a 7-0 lead. Washington finished the drive with a 4-yard scoring run with 2:38 left in the opening quarter.

The Cardinal got on the board with 7:27 remaining in the first half when senior linebacker Bobby Okereke chased down a scrambling Chapman for a safety on a third-down play.

Stanford moved ahead for the first time when Costello found Arcega-Whiteside for a 38-yard score with 27 seconds left in the half.

