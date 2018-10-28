No. 14 Washington State eases past No. 24 Stanford

EditorsNote: Several fixes throughout, including duplicated language in last graf

Blake Mazza nailed a 42-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining Saturday night, allowing 14th-ranked Washington State to score a key Pacific-12 Conference road win with a 41-38 victory over the host 24th-ranked Stanford Cardinal.

Gardner Minshew capped a 438-yard, three-touchdown passing effort by driving Washington State into field goal position after Stanford had tied the game at 38-all on a K.J. Costello touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 1:25 remaining.

The field goal was the second of the game for Mazza, a redshirt freshman who began his college career at Arkansas.

The win allowed Washington State (7-1, 4-1) to take over sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North. Stanford (5-3, 3-2) and Washington (6-3, 4-2), which lost 12-10 at California, both fell off the pace with losses.

Arcega-Whiteside’s score capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive after Washington State had gone up by a touchdown with 4:28 remaining.

The Cardinal converted three third downs on the drive.

The Cougars trailed 31-24 entering the fourth quarter, but they drove 82 yards in 10 plays to get even with 12:26 remaining on a 7-yard pass from Minshew to Davontavean Martin.

Stanford then drove to the Washington State 32, but a completion from Costello to running back Bryce Love on fourth-and-3 lost a yard, turning the ball over to the Cougars with 9:06 left.

Minshew then drove his team to another touchdown, completing 15-yard passes to Easop Winston and Travell Harris to set up a 3-yard TD pass to Renard Bell for a 38-31 lead with 4:28 to go.

Minshew, the nation’s leading passer, finished 40-for-50 in his fifth 400-yard game of the season.

Dezmon Patmon (10 catches, 127 yards) and Jamire Calvin (three catches, 102 yards) both went over 100 yards in receptions for the Cougars, who beat the Cardinal for the third straight time, twice at Stanford.

Costello finished 34-for-43 for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

Kaden Smith caught nine passes for 112 yards and one score, and Arcega-Whiteside turned 10 receptions into 111 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinal, who have lost three of their last four.

Love was limited to 68 yards rushing on five carries and four catches for 14 yards.

Costello threw his first three touchdown passes in a high-scoring first half in which Stanford led by as much as 28-14 en route to a 28-17 advantage at the break.

Costello’s first-half TD passes were 18 yards to Arcega-Whiteside in the first quarter, and 10 yards to Smith and 1 yard to Houston Heimuli in the second.

Washington State’s James Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, then on a 3-yarder in the third period to begin the Cougars’ comeback.

A 40-yard field goal by Stanford’s Jet Toner with 6:16 left in the third period gave the Cardinal a 31-24, before Washington State held the Cardinal scoreless until the final two minutes.

—Field Level Media