Love’s record-setting day powers Stanford over Arizona State

Stanford running back Bryce Love rushed for a school-record 301 yards, including touchdown runs of 61, 43 and 59 yards, in the Cardinal’s 34-24 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game Saturday in Palo Alto, Calif.

Love, who entered the game as the nation’s leading rusher, has 1,088 yards on 98 carries this season, an average of 11.1 yards per carry. He rushed 25 times against ASU, averaging 12 yards per attempt.

Love has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven consecutive games. The school record is nine by Christian McCaffrey, who held the school’s previous single-game record of 284 rushing yards, set last against Cal.

Love has seven scoring runs of 50-plus yards this season.

Love’s third scoring run of 59 yards gave Stanford (3-2 overall, 2-1 Pac-12) a 31-17 lead with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter. The run capped the Cardinal’s fourth touchdown scoring drive of at least 75 yards against ASU, which fell to 2-3 and 1-1.

ASU running back Demario Richard, who gained 80 yards on 22 carries, capped a 10-play, 86-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 8:02 left to cut the lead to 31-24.

Stanford’s Jet Toner then made a 22-yard field goal with 2:26 left to cap an 11-play, 71-yard drive that consumed 5:36 off the clock, giving Stanford its 34-24 margin.

ASU receiver N‘Keal Harry rushed for 17 yards on direct snaps. He also fooled the Stanford defense out of that formation by faking a run and stepping back for 14-yard touchdown pass to Ceejhay French-Young in the second quarter.

ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins had his school-record streak of 192 consecutive passes without an interception, dating to last season, come to an end with 14:06 remaining in the second quarter. His pass was tipped at the line, went high into the air and was grabbed by safety Justin Reid before he fell to the ground.

Reid had another interception in the third quarter, his fourth of the season.

Two plays later, Love ran 43 yards for his second touchdown of the game, increasing the Cardinal’s lead to 14-3 with 13:22 left in the first half.

ASU answered that touchdown with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Richard’s 3-yard run with 7:25 left in the half.

Stanford then went 75 yards in six plays, including a 39-yard run by Love, and scored on K.J. Costello’s 12-yard pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to increase the lead to 21-10. Costello, making his first start, completed 15 of 24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinal capped the scoring in the first half on a 21-yard field goal by Jet Toner as time expired. ASU has allowed points in the final minute of the first half in all five games this season.